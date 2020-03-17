Due to the Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, local government offices have made the decision to close their offices to public foot traffic. Services will be limited, but still available.

Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini announced that Hazard City Hall will be closed starting today, March 17, at 4 p.m. City bills can still be paid online at the hazardky.gov website, payments can be mailed in, or can be paid at the drive-through window of People's Bank, First Trust Bank or Community Trust Bank. Additionally, people can also call City Hall and make payments over the phone. If there are any questions or concerns about city bills or matters, contact City Hall at 606-436-3171.

Starting tomorrow, March 18, the Perry County Fiscal Courthouse will no longer allow foot traffic in the building. All offices will still be open for phone calls. Services will be limited and each department will have their own guidelines to follow. Individual departments can be reached at:

• Judge Executive 606-439-3699

• County Clerk 606-436-4614

• Sheriff's Office 606-439-4523

• County Attorney 606-439-6013

• PVA 606-436-4914

• Commonwealth Attorney 606-435-6222

• Occupational License 606-436-0803

• Solid Waste 606-439-0149

• Grants 606-487-1376

• Division of Drivers Licensing (Reinstatement) 606-435-6010

Until further notice, Waste Connections will not be accepting in-person payments at the old landfill. If a bill needs paid, it can be done with a credit or debit card at www.wasteconnections.com or by calling, (606) 439-0008, or, (606) 864-7996. If you do not have a debit or credit card and are unable to pay your bill at this time, your services will NOT be canceled.