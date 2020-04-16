As of presstime, officials from the Kentucky River District Health Department have reported no additional positive lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in Perry County. Additionally, local health officials said, another of the Perry County individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus has recovered, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to one.
As of Tuesday morning, April 14, the area covered by the Kentucky River District Health Department, has had a total of nine lab confirmed cases — three in Perry County, two in Leslie County, two in Owsley County, one in Letcher County and one in Knott County. Representatives of the KRDHD said they are happy to report that four of the nine confirmed cases in the area they serve have fully recovered. The individuals who have recovered include a 76-year-old female from Leslie County, a 43-year-old female from Perry County, a 37-year-old female from Perry County and a 49-year-old male from Letcher County.
“We are continuing to see new cases of COVID19 spread throughout our district. The health department staff is working to monitor these cases and notifying anyone that has been exposed.” said Scott Lockard, KRDHD public health director. “Social distancing, hand washing and staying at home, except for life sustaining resources, remain our best protection."
So far in the KRDHD service area, COVID-19 has affected one individual in the age range of 18-30; two individuals in the age range of 31-40; four individuals in the age range of 41-50; and two individuals in the age range of 71-80. A total of 66.7 percent of the affected population have been female and 33.3 percent have been male, said KRDHD officials. 55.6 percent of cases remain active and 44.4 percent have recovered, officials said.
Lockard said the health department continues to offer these tips for community members to follow:
• Social Distance yourself, keeping six feet apart from others.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the virus can also live on surfaces, said KRDHD officials. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
A state hotline is available to help Kentuckians who have questions, this hotline is, 1-800-722-5725. For more information, visit, kyCOVID19.ky.gov, and, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. KRDHD officials encourage people to stay updated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under Kentucky River District Health Department or visit their website, www.krdhd.org.
