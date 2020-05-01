This week, representatives from the Lost Gypsy Tattoo shop announced their updated rules and regulations for when they re-open their establishment. As announced by Gov. Andy Beshear, tattoo shops have a tentative return date of May 25, however, said Lost Gypsy representatives, the shop said they will remain closed that day in observation of Memorial Day and will not open until May 26 unless the date is delayed even further.
Once open, said shop members, one of the shop’s regulations will be a BYOM, or bring your own mask, policy. All clients, they said, will be required to wear a mask when present. The tattoo shop will not be providing masks, they said, because effective May 11, people should already be wearing masks in public in compliance with Gov. Behshear’s order.
Lost Gypsy Tattoo regulations will now also include an updated number of individuals allowed in the establishment at a time. At full capacity, the shop will only allow their four artists and one client per artist, totaling an eight-person capacity. Because of this updated regulation, said shop officials, only the client will be allowed inside during tattoo appointments. This means appearances to the shop will be by appointment only, said shop members, stating that there will be no visitors, no plus-ones, no walk-ins and no in-person consultations permitted. No friends, family or children will be permitted in the shop during appointments. If someone is driving the client, clients must make arrangements, and the drivers or family will have to wait in the car. The only exception, said shop officials, is that one parent or legal guardian must be present to sign for a minor (16 years of age).
Clients are not to come early for their appointments, unless instructed to do so by shop representatives. Shop members said in the event that they are running behind, they will notify clients, but will also be adding additional time to each appointment to discourage that from happening. Public screenings will be mandatory once the shop is opened, said shop members. This will include determining if individuals are ill through a short questionnaire and a digital, infrared body temperature check.
Hand sanitizer, wipes and hand washing stations with antibacterial soap will be available for public use, and clients will be required to use those resources when entering Lost Gypsy Tattoo upon the establishment’s re-opening. “Our shop has always set the standard for cleanliness and we intend on ensuring all surfaces remain contaminant free,” said officials with Lost Gypsy Tattoo.
Shop members said they have already begun the process of rescheduling clients who had appointments for March 19-May 25. These individuals, they said, will be given priority. Once all clients have been rescheduled, the shop said they will make a post on their social media accounts alerting the public that artists' books are open. Until then, the shop is not accepting new appointments. If a client had a scheduled appointment between March 19-May 25 and hasn't been rescheduled with their artist by the time that post is made, please contact the shop.
Shop officials said a spike in the pandemic numbers could potentially impact artist availability, as some of the shop staff members are routinely in contact with others who are deemed high risk. Artist Brad Combs, said the shop, is uncertain if he will return on the May 26. His clientele will not be contacted until closer to the shop’s projected opening date, or until he clears the shop to do so. Combs said the safety of his friends, family and clients is his top priority, and he has decided to take a “wait-and-see” approach. The shop’s apprentice artist, Brandon Baker, has a split schedule and self-imposed limitations, said shop members, so he will only be tattooing designs he feels comfortable with. For this reason, Baker has opted to book his own appointments. Clients may contact him directly at any time for an appointment. This applies to both new and pre-existing clients.
For more details about the shop’s updated regulations upon re-opening, please visit the Lost Gypsy Tattoo Facebook and Instagram accounts for posted updates.
