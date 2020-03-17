Maggard Funeral Homes of Hazard announced March 17 that the business is making changes as a result of the COVID-19. The changes were announced in the following statement from Jimmy Maggard Sr.:

“It is with a heavy heart that due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 we will be taking ALL the proper steps and protocol recommended by our state governor, CDC (Centers for Disease Control, Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, the National Funeral Directors Association and our local health department to help eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in Perry County. We feel that it is our duty to help take care and keep everyone in Perry County, especially the families that we serve as safe as possible. We feel that with taking these appropriate steps that we can eliminate the spread of this Virus. We urge everyone to do their part in helping our friends, neighbors and loved ones as safe as possible during this time.

Effective today, Maggard Funeral Homes will no longer be allowing families to bring in food or use our lounges for gathering purposes. We are urging that instead of coming in person to give your condolences, you can send flowers, send condolences online on our website and Facebook posts or by a simple phone call or text to let families know that you are thinking about them during their time of loss. For those who send condolences online, we will make it top priority in making sure that each and every family that we serve will see them.

We are sorry for any inconvenience, and we will continue to do as much as possible for each and every family during their most difficult times. Please understand that our intent is to keep the public safe, as well as all our employees safe so we can continue to serve the people of Perry County.

Below are the guidelines sent to us by the CDC and effective today, we will be following the protocol so please feel free to review.

We must stand together as a county, and make smart decisions to keep each other safe so all protocol can be quickly lifted. Remember, this is only temporary.

Sincerely,

Jimmy Maggard Sr. & the staff of Maggard Funeral Homes”