After nearly a month of having to close or limit services, many locally owned small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of the businesses have been heavily impacted, the owners said they are grateful for the support shown by the community and by other small business owners, and are looking for the silver lining in the situation.
“On March 17, I closed to all in-store traffic, all foot traffic,” said Mandi Fugate Sheffel, owner of the Read Spotted Newt in downtown Hazard. The closure, Sheffel said, forced her to begin utilizing online resources to continue her business, and to make changes in her practice.
“I didn’t have any kind of online presence yet, I hadn’t gotten to that point, so I didn’t have a website set up yet,” said Sheffel. “I started posting pictures on Facebook and taking orders through Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.”
So far, she said, people have continued to purchase books from her, but the business has suffered some.
“It’s been steady. There’s been a decline obviously, when you don’t have people in the store they don’t tend to buy as much,” she said, explaining that with online purchases, there is usually no impulse buys like in-person purchases. Additionally, she said, no one has been buying the art that she sells in her store. “There’s been a decrease in sales, but it’s enough that I’m not going anywhere. I can still pay the bills, I can still afford to stay open, but, yeah, there has been a decrease.”
Sheffel said the pandemic has also caused her to shorten her business hours, explaining that it has essentially taken her from working four days a week to two days a week, totaling about 10 hours of work per week. Sheffel said she currently only goes into the store from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and that she offers curbside pickup and delivery within the city limits.
At the end of March, a book reading was scheduled to be held at the store, however, due to social distancing regulations, Sheffel had to change the event to a virtual book reading through Facebook Live. The result, she said, was not bad, as there were approximately 65 viewers at one point.
“I saw a direct correlation between that reading and the sells of their books in my store,” said Sheffel, adding that she was happy people were interested in the event.
Currently, she said, she is in discussion with other authors to do similar events in upcoming weeks, because it was so successful.
“I think it went over well, people seemed to enjoy it and I got a lot of positive feedback,” said Sheffel.
Although she is glad to have the online continuation of her business, Sheffel said she is upset about not being able to utilize her space as intended.
“To me, the part that is frustrating about all of this is because the initial vision for that store was more of like an artistic space,” said Sheffel. “A space for writers, a space for artists, a space for readers, a space for people to get together and share that. This coronavirus has completely taken that out of my business plan.”
Throughout the pandemic Sheffel said she is still choosing to look at the positive side of things.
“A positive in all this is that a whole lot of the people that I’m shipping that are ordering online are customers that hadn’t been to the store, hopefully I’m reaching a new customer base through this,” said Sheffel. “I’m trying to look at the positive.
“All of the community support has been overwhelming. It is obvious that the community wants this business here, and they have made that known,” Sheffel said. “There was never a question of we can’t do this. That was never a thought.”
Sheffel said people Perry County and in other states are showing support and purchasing merchandise.
“That’s kept me going,” she said.
“It’s a constant adjusting and changing,” she said. “One thing this has taught me, is that I have to get online.” Sheffel said she is working on doing so by putting inventory online for a website, and that she optimistically hopes to have that endeavor finished by the end of May.
Sheffel said she has applied for three grants for funding assistance, but she doesn’t qualify for a lot of them. She said she has received one grant so far, because it was centered on locally owned downtown businesses in the arts and entertainment industry. Sheffel said she encourages people to reach out and support all small businesses, even hair salons and tattoo shops that are out of business completely right now, because there may be a way that the community is able to help in some way.
Another local business owner, Draven Scott Gayheart, owner of Lost Gypsy Tattoo, said his business is also facing hardships at this time, as they had to close down the shop for the time being.
“We didn’t really plan on this,” said Gayheart. “We had appointments backed up quite a bit, because of tax time, which is our busiest time of the year, so our appointments were all backed up.
“Even though no one really planned on it, financially, everybody should be able to get through until we’re allowed to come back to work again,” said Gayheart, explaining that so far, he and his crew are doing fine, but they have sought out assistance as well. “We’ve applied for four or five grants and loans.”
However, he said they have been denied for all of them, and he has been struggling with filing for and receiving his unemployment benefits.
During the closure, Gayheart said, the shop has been working on projects with other small businesses, and has kept in touch with other tattoo artists and local business owners.
“We’ve focused mainly on catching up,” he said, explaining that they have touched up some paint-work in the shop, drew some new designs and put up more wall art. “As soon as we’re given a return date, we’ll be contacting everyone that has scheduled with us, people that had deposits down already, and we’ll be rescheduling those people first. Once those are all done, we’ll be taking new appointments.”
Gayheart said he encourages people to shop local, especially newer businesses that opened shortly before the pandemic.
“Keep these other businesses in mind, like Read Spotted Newt and Fork N Table, they were only open for a month and they were forced to shut down (in-person traffic), or anyone else along the lines like us that had to completely shut down like gyms and hair salons,” said Gayheart.
Krystle Horn, the owner of Fork N Table, which opened on Feb. 14, has also said her business has been impacted by the pandemic.
“When we first opened, we were trying to cater to dine-in only, so we went completely from not doing to-go orders to only doing to-go orders,” said Horn.
Because of the pandemic, she said, many other changes have had to be made to her business. A lot of the staff got cut since the business didn’t need all the servers, she said, and she has had to shorten the hours of operation to only four hours a day at the busiest times, of the day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, Horn said, the restaurant is now offering free delivery to local businesses, and has begun serving daily specials with no waiting time, as well as expanding the menu items to include gluten free options.
“We want to be open longer. We tried, but I can’t afford to pay a cook, a delivery driver, have the gas on, the electric on and not be getting business,” said Horn.
So far, she said, community support has been keeping the restaurant afloat.
“There have been so many people that have tried to help me,” she said. “We are trying to give back.
“Most of our business has been from essential workers,” said Horn.
Throughout the pandemic, Fork N Table has been offering free meals to different groups of frontline and essential workers, said Horn.
Each week, she said, she reaches out to a different group to provide meals.
So far, she said, they have served free meals to 20 first responders, anyone in medical field, everybody at Lowe’s, dispatchers, linemen and city workers, and are hoping to serve county workers next week. Many of the people who have received free meals, she said, have been posting about it online, which helps raise awareness of the business.
“Word of mouth has really helped,” said Horn.
A lot of people, she said, are now paying it forward, and one day, six or seven paid for other people’s meals.
“It was really heartfelt,” she said. “It is a horrible time, but I’m seeing so much kindness that it’s worth going to work and being scared of being exposed.”
Other local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic are the Harmony House Bed and Breakfast, and the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop, both owned by Sherry Spradlin.
“This was looking to be one of our most promising years. We had bookings at the Harmony House and at the Mother Goose Inn for March, April and May, and every single one has cancelled,” said Spradlin. “I have a couple for June, but I’m just holding my breath.
“Harmony House, due to their regulations because of the pandemic, has not been able to have any guests,” said Spradlin. The Mother Goose Inn, she said, can still take guests in, but the facility is under different regulations than what she would normally do.
During the pandemic, Spradlin said, she is not able to offer tour of the inn first, is not able to check her guests in and is not able to prepare the standard four-course breakfast for her guests.
Once a guest has left the inn, Spradlin said, the room has to remain empty for 24 hours after the guests have left before it can be cleaned. Once it is cleaned and sanitized, she said, the room must then be locked up for another 24 hours before it can be used again, she said.
“So it is three days in between bookings, so even if I had someone coming, I could only book it every three days,” said Spradlin. The gift shop portion of the facility is closed at this time, but they are still selling merchandise online, and pickup is available.
Since the pandemic has started, Spradlin said, she has only had two separate local couples stay at the Mother Goose Inn.
“I love people,” she said, explaining that this pandemic has been hard for her, because she has to stay away from others. “I’m just trying to stay busy.”
Spradlin said she is coping by trying to help others in a time of need.
Soon, she said, she will be offering gift certificates with discounted rates. A normal night at the Mother Goose Inn costs $150, she said, but she is running a special that would bring the cost down to $100 if bought now. Similarly, the normal cost for a night at the Harmony House is $125, but the certificate will be available for $100. The certificates must be used in 2020, said Spradlin.
As the pandemic continues, many of the local business owners encourage the community to shop local and support their fellow peers.
