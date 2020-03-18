• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.

• Due to concerns about Covid-19 and the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, the Read Spotted Newt will be closed March 18-March 31. Staff will be in the store Wednesday, March 18 to ship and arrange pickups for customers who special ordered books last week. Staff will also be in store Saturday March 21 for individuals who can’t pick up on March 18. Books can be ordered online at https://bookshop.org/shop/readspottednewt?fbclid=IwAR3La1T82qaXIOPhPTbcKXmr89AjGHXtdIBrhi1WLWk306vhrZgRFc3w46c, and the store will receive 25% of sells.

• The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter will be taking animals by appointment only due to the social distancing strategy put in place for the coronavirus. The shelter asks that anyone who needs to surrender their personal animal(s) to please keep them for the time being if possible. The shelter staff encourages people who are going to be home more than usual over the next few weeks to consider fostering a dog or a cat during this time.The staff will keep the shelter's Facebook album up to date daily with intake photos for those who have lost a dog or wish to adopt. If you are interested in adopting or fostering, please email alliekrras@yahoo.com for an application and to schedule an appointment. To make an appointment for animal intake, call (606)439-4064. If there is an emergency situation such as an injured or aggressive animal on your property, please call your local animal control officers: Perry County 606-216-4358; Breathitt County 606-568-6756; Knott County 606-785-5489; and Letcher County 606-633-7583.

• Beginning at 5 p.m. today, Lost Gypsy Tattoo will be closing until further notice. Once a return date is determined, shop employees will contact people to reschedule their appointments.