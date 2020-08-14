Today, Aug. 14, the Kentucky River District Health Department announced two new COVID-19 related deaths and five newly confirmed positive cases in Perry County.
The deaths included a 73-year-old female and a 91-year-old female. The newly confirmed cases included a 19-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 68-year-old female and a 71-year-old male.
Perry County is now at 246 total cases, with 87 active cases, 154 recovered, eight probable and five deceased.
KRDHD officials continue to encourage people to wear their masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and stay healthy at home when possible.
