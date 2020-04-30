Today, April 30, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed one additional case of Covid-19 within the seven counties that they serve.
The new case, said KRDHD officials, is a 76-year-old male from Perry County, and he is currently self-isolating at home. This brings the number of positive cases in Perry County to 15, with two of those 15 being recovered now.
KRDHD officials said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available. Please remember to be healthy at home and practice social distancing.
