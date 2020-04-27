Last week, the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky announced that the center would be holding a two-day Covid-19 drive-thru testing event at the Hazard location only. Today, representatives from PCCEK said they have decided to extend the event for the rest of the week.
Beginning today, Monday, April 27, and lasting until Friday, May 1, the Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses.
The testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, or until the center completes 150 tests per day.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, a dry and persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. If anyone is displaying these symptoms, or feels they may have Covid-19, they are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru testing event.
