Last week, the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky began offering free Covid-19 drive-thru testing at the Hazard location. The testing, said representatives from PCCEK, has been extended indefinitely.
Beginning today, Monday, May 4, and lasting until further notice, the Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. The testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, a dry and persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. If anyone is displaying these symptoms, or feels they may have Covid-19, they are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru testing event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.