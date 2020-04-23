Next week, the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will a two day Covid-19 drive-thru testing event at the Hazard location only.
PCCEK officials said that on Monday, April 27, and Tuesday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, a dry and persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. If anyone is displaying these symptoms, or feels they may have Covid-19, they are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru testing event.
