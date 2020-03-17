Beginning today, Tuesday, March 17, the Perry County Sheriff's Office will be closed to in-person transactions at the office until further notice. The office will still be open, just not for public interaction with office staff. This is to help protect PCSO staff with social distancing.

Office staff will still be on hand to process your tax payments, reports , etc. You will need to call 606-439-4523 to request what services you need. Taxes can be paid by mailing it to P.O. Box 7309 Hazard, KY 41702. Property taxes can be paid online at the PCSO website. Vehicle inspections will need to be called in and scheduled.

Law enforcement service will continue to protect the community. The only exception is that deputies will not be shaking hands and will handle minor instances of reports when possible by telephone. Vehicle key unlocks will be suspended unless human life is endanger. Deputies will continue to patrol and answer calls to keep the community safe.