Over the weekend, the numbers of confirmed positive and probable COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Perry County, leaving Perry County at more than 100 active cases.
Last Friday, Aug. 21, the Kentucky River District Health Department reported seven confirmed cases and one probable case in the KRDHD service area. Friday's report for Perry County included a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 65-year-old male. Additionally, officials with the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in one employee and three veteran residents at the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard on Friday, and said more positive tests were confirmed over the weekend. The center will be providing further tests on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today, Monday, Aug. 24, KRDHD said there were four new confirmed positive cases and three probable cases in their service area from over the weekend, with two of the cases being in Perry County. The Perry County cases reported over the weekend include a pediatric case under the age of 18 and an 82-year-old male.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 516 cases, with 470 confirmed, 46 probable, 262 recovered, 243 active and 11 deceased. To date, there have been 271 COVID-19 cases in Perry County, with eight probable cases and eight COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 153 recoveries in Perry County, leaving the active case number at 110 cases.
KRDHD officials are asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.