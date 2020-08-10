Over the weekend, the numbers of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Perry County and throughout the entire Kentucky River District Health Department service area. Today, several new confirmed and probable cases were announced by the KRDHD.
Last Friday, Aug. 7, six cases were reported in Perry County. Friday's report included a 44-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 71 year-old male, a 77 year-old male, an 80 year-old female and a 58-year-old male.
Today, Monday, Aug. 10, KRDHD said there were 18 new confirmed positive cases and six probable cases in their service area from over the weekend, with 11 of the cases being in Perry County. The Perry County cases reported over the weekend include four pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, a 53-year-old male and a 56-year-old female.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 399 cases, with 371 confirmed, 28 probable, 262 recovered, 132 active and five deceased. To date, there have been 226 COVID-19 cases in Perry County, with six probable cases and three COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 154 recoveries in Perry County, leaving the active case number at 69 cases.
KRDHD officials are asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines.
