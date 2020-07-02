In the past week, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said Perry County has continued to see a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, June 24, four positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Perry County. The cases included a 39-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a pediatric case (under 18 years of age). On June 25, the KRDHD confirmed one case in Perry County, a 63-year-old male. On Friday, June 26, another positive case was confirmed in Perry County, a 67-year-old male.
Included in those numbers, were two employees of the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center. KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard and Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, confirmed that two EKVC employees did test positive, but further testing was being done to ensure that they were not false positives, because a second test on one of the positive individuals came back negative.
So far this week, 10 positive cases have been confirmed in the KRDHD service area, said KRDHD officials. On Monday, six cases were confirmed spanning from Saturday to Monday. These cases included a 24-year-old female from Wolfe County, a 49-year-old female from Perry County, a 66-year-old female from Perry County, a 36-year-old female from Perry County, a 60-year-old male from Perry County and a 20-year-old female from Perry County. On Tuesday, June 30, three more confirmed cases were announced by the KRDHD. The new cases include a pediatric case in Wolfe County, a 19-year-old female from Knott County and a 42-year-old female from Owsley County.
The total number of overall cases in the KRDHD service area, as of press time, is 96 confirmed and six probable, for a total of 102 (72 recovered and one deceased). As of press time, Knott County has eight cases (four recovered); Lee County has one case (one recovered); Leslie County has eight (eight recovered); Letcher County has 14 (12 recovered, five probable); Owsley County has three (two recovered); Perry County has 64 (44 recovered, one probable, one deceased); and Wolfe County has four (one recovered).
