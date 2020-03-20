Closures and cancellations
• All licensed adult day care centers across the state are to be closed by the end of the business day today, March 20.
• Childcare centers are to be closed by the end of the business day today, March 20.
• Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hazard Gamestop is making a few precautionary changes to make sure that customers and employees are as safe as possible. These changes are temporary. Effective Thursday, March 19, no more than six (6) people are permitted inside of the store at any given time. This number does include the employees that are working. The store is no longer accepting trade-ins until further notice. Effective Saturday, March 21, store hours will change. The new store hours will be from 12 P.M.-8 P.M. daily. Online orders are still available at gamestop.com.
• Due to concerns about Covid-19 and the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, the Read Spotted Newt will be closed March 18-March 31. Staff will be in the store Saturday March 21 to ship and arrange pickups for customers who special ordered books last week. Books can be ordered online at https://bookshop.org/shop/readspottednewt?fbclid=IwAR3La1T82qaXIOPhPTbcKXmr89AjGHXtdIBrhi1WLWk306vhrZgRFc3w46c, and the store will receive 25 percent of what is sold.
• Effective Monday, March 23, LKLP Offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Transportation services will be limited to essential trips only. For any questions regarding any LKLP services, please call one of the following numbers: Perry County CSBG office: 606-439-1362; Leslie County CSBG office: 606-672-2155; Knott County CSBG office: 606-785-3322; Letcher County CSBG office: 606-633-4458; CCC/PSH: 606-436-3161; Compassionate Hearts Adult Day: 606-436-8700; Head Start: 606-436-8853, ext. 1083; Transportation: 606-436-8853, ext. 1500; VOCA: 606-439-3961; Weatherization/Housing: 606-436-8853, ext. 2340; WIOA: 606-439-1362; and Finance Department: 606-436-8853, ext. 2170. The Domestic Violence/Safe House will remain open.
• The Kentucky River District Health Department will be offering the folling clinical services to patients during the COVID-19 outbreak: STD testing and treatment; emergency contraceptives; emergency immunizations; TB patients requiring DOT; medication pickups for latent TB; new WIC certifications; most WIC services are being provided over the phone; and harm reduction services. KRDHD is not providing testing for Covid-19. To contact the Perry County office, call 606-436-2196 or fax 606-439-1813.
• The Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers and the Floyd County Bluegrass Band concert scheduled for March 21 at the Hazard DAV Building has been cancelled.
• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been cancelled.
• The Appalachian Arts Alliance event “One World Circus: Webs” scheduled for March 24, at the Forum, has been cancelled.
• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.
• The Hope Building’s First Home Open House celebration event scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.
• Hazard Community and Technical College have been moved to online instruction through Friday, March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term. The majority of HCTC personnel will work remotely during this time, however, the college is open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Where permitted, HCTC is continuing to place students in clinicals for nursing and allied health classes, giving preference to students who plan to graduate this spring. Student services are being offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing. All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.
• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.
• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.
