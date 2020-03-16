Closures and cancellations

• Perry County Schools are cancelled Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, March 30. School officials said the school district is prepared to close for a longer term if need be.

• Hazard Independent Schools are cancelled Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19. Those four days will be NTI days. The school will continue to feed students on NTI days by providing breakfast (7-9 A.M.) and lunch (11 A.M.-1 P.M.) at each school via drive-thru stations at the cafeteria entrances. Mobile units will deliver to the same sites utilized in the summer program. Friday, March 20 through Friday, March 27, will be Spring break. All field trips have been cancelled until further notice. The schools will be contacting parents regarding reimbursements. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday, March 30. School officials said the school district is prepared to close for a longer term, if need be.

• All Hazard Community and Technical College in-person classes are cancelled for Tuesday, March 17. Online classes will be held as scheduled. All HCTC classes will be taught online effective Wednesday, March 18 – Friday, March 27. Students should monitor their HCTC student email accounts for more details from their instructors. All external events scheduled on HCTC campuses during Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 27, have also been cancelled.

• Visitation and the inmate work release program are both cancelled at the Kentucky River Regional Jail effective Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30. Jail officials said visitation will still be available through online video-chatting. On March 30, jail officials said they will reevaluate the situation to determine if any further changes will be made to the visitation schedule.

• Visitation changes have been made at the Paul E. Patton Veterans Center facilities. Individuals must call ahead before coming to the facility.

• Visitation is cancelled at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. No visitors are to come to the center until further notice. This decision will be based on a weekly decision by center staff.

• As of Monday, March 16, Hazard ARH is still limiting the number of visitors per patient. The hospital asks patients and visitors to return to their vehicles and call before entering any ARH facility if they have traveled through one of the areas with a designated Travel Health Notice, if they have traveled on a cruise ship or been in close contact with someone who has, if they have a fever of more than 100.1 and lower respiratory symptoms and if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19.

• The Food and Faith Summit Part II, scheduled to be held at 5:30 P.M. today, March 16, at HCTC, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

• The City Commissioner meeting, scheduled to be held at 7:00 P.M. today, March 16, at City Hall, has been closed to the public. The meeting will be available for viewing through Facebook Live.

• The Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 17, at the courthouse, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been cancelled.

• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.

• Gov. Beshear has ordered that all Kentucky bars and restaurant dining rooms close effective 5 P.M., Monday, March 16. Carryout and delivery orders can be continued as normal.

• Beginning tomorrow, March 17, the Perry County Courthouse will go to limited services. Please call in advance to make arrangements with the department you need or to take care of business by phone if at all possible. Numbers and departments include: Judge Executive's Office 606-439-3699; Occupational Licensing 606-436-0803; Solid Waste 606-439-0149; County Clerk 606-436-4614; Sheriff's Office 606-439-4523; PVA 606-436-4914; Commonwealth Attorney 606-435-6222; and Grants 606-487-1376.