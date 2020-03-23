Closures and cancellations
• Effective today, Monday, March 23, the Hazard Herald office will be closed to the public. Customers may still come to the office parking lot and call 606-436-5771 and one of the office staff will be happy to come out to your vehicle to assist you.
• Beginning today, the ARH Hazard Pharmacy located at the ARH Hazard Clinic will be changing their hours of operation. The new hours will be from 8 A.M.- 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday, and the pharmacy will be closed from 12:30 P.M.-1:00 P.M. for lunch daily.
• Effective 8 P.M. today, all non-essential retail businesses are to close. This includes businesses related to entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoes, jewelry, book stores, florists and furniture stores.
• Beginning today, March 23, LKLP Offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Transportation services will be limited to essential trips only. For any questions regarding any LKLP services, please call one of the following numbers: Perry County CSBG office: 606-439-1362; Leslie County CSBG office: 606-672-2155; Knott County CSBG office: 606-785-3322; Letcher County CSBG office: 606-633-4458; CCC/PSH: 606-436-3161; Compassionate Hearts Adult Day: 606-436-8700; Head Start: 606-436-8853, ext. 1083; Transportation: 606-436-8853, ext. 1500; VOCA: 606-439-3961; Weatherization/Housing: 606-436-8853, ext. 2340; WIOA: 606-439-1362; and Finance Department: 606-436-8853, ext. 2170. The Domestic Violence/Safe House will remain open.
• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for tomorrow, March 24, has been cancelled.
• The Appalachian Arts Alliance event “One World Circus: Webs” scheduled for tomorrow, March 24, at the Forum, has been cancelled.
• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.
• The Hope Building’s First Home Open House celebration event scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.
• Hazard Community and Technical College has been moved to online instruction through Friday, March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term. The majority of HCTC personnel will work remotely during this time, however, the college is open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Where permitted, HCTC is continuing to place students in clinicals for nursing and allied health classes, giving preference to students who plan to graduate this spring. Student services are being offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing. All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.
• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.
• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
