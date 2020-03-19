Closures and cancellations

• The disABILITY Resource Center will remain open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 A.M.-4 P.M. to all individuals who need services. The services will not be held in the office. Instead, call 606-436-0000 and the center staff will assist you over the phone.

• The Housing Development Alliance office is currently closed to the public. Individuals can still go into the entryway to pick up informational fliers, contact information and envelopes for those needing to make rent or loan payments. If there are any questions, call 606-436-0497.The home-ownership and home repair programs are still operating normally. HDA staff will not be making home visits or seeing clients in the office, but they can talk to clients over the phone or via email. Email addresses for HDA staff members in particular programs that may be of interest to the public include: HOME-OWNERSHIP- Pam Short, Housing Counselor, pam@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; HOME REPAIR- Max Temple, Repair Program Coordinator, max@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; RENTAL- Pam Short, Rental Intake, pam@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; VOLUNTEERING- Jane Rose Britton, Volunteer & Community Coordinator, janie@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; HOPE BUILDING (construction training program for those in recovery)- Scottie Cornett, Program Director, scottie@housingdevelopmentalliance.org; and REDBUD FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES- Louis Irvin, CDFI Manager, louis@redbudloan.org.

• To better support store associates, serve customers and slow the spread of COVID-19, Stage Stores and their family of brands (including Gordmans, Bealls, Goodys, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage) have adjusted the company's store operating hours. Until further notice, reduced store hours are as follows: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

• To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear issued interim guidance to require the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers across the state. This emergency closure will begin on March 20.

• Childcare centers are to be closed by the end of the business day on Friday, March 20.

• Due to concerns about Covid-19 and the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, the Read Spotted Newt will be closed March 18-March 31. Staff will be in the store Saturday March 21 to ship and arrange pickups for customers who special ordered books last week. Books can be ordered online at https://bookshop.org/shop/readspottednewt?fbclid=IwAR3La1T82qaXIOPhPTbcKXmr89AjGHXtdIBrhi1WLWk306vhrZgRFc3w46c, and the store will receive 25 percent of what is sold.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been canceled.

• The Appalachian Arts Alliance event “One World Circus: Webs” scheduled for March 24, at the Forum, has been canceled.

• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.

• The Hope Building’s First Home Open House celebration event scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.

• Hazard Community and Technical College have been moved to online instruction through Friday, March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term. The majority of HCTC personnel will work remotely during this time, however, the college is open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Where permitted, HCTC is continuing to place students in clinicals for nursing and allied health classes, giving preference to students who plan to graduate this spring. Student services are being offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing. All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.

• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.

• The Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers and the Floyd County Bluegrass Band concert scheduled for March 21 at the Hazard DAV Building has been canceled.