Closures and cancellations
A Hazard Herald Staff Report• Hazard Community and Technical College will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10. HCTC will provide lab/technical/clinical instruction as soon as Gov. Beshear authorizes a return to a face-to-face learning environment, and may place students in clinical sites as soon as the site allows students into the healthcare facility. Any regular summer term classes can start after May 13 or later as college labs become available. This date may be affected by the pandemic response through the Governor’s Office. Spring Commencement ceremonies have been postponed with a decision on new dates to come later this spring. HCTC will remain open on a limited basis with limited in-person services. The staff will continue to provide student services virtually until the campuses reopen on a regular schedule. HCTC faculty and staff will continue to work from home through April 17 or until the campuses can reopen on a regular schedule.• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, April 19. This closure now includes the drive through option as well. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals must keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.• The Open House scheduled for Friday, April 3, at the Rising Center has been cancelled.• The 25th annual Save-a-Lot Race Day scheduled for, April 4, has been rescheduled to a later date yet to be determined.• The government foreclosure sale scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at the Perry County Courthouse Lobby has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. This foreclosure sale is for a house and lot on Highland Avenue and a house and lot on Baker Avenue.• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
