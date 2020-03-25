Closures and cancellations
• Effective 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, all non-life-sustaining businesses are to close to in-person traffic. The businesses that can stay open include: grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, financial services, home-based care and services, professional services, manufacturing and other businesses key to national interests or life-sustaining goods or services, and those covered under the federal critical infrastructure sector. The governor said most professional services, including attorneys, accountants and those in real estate, can be performed at home. As he said previously, restaurants can remain open for delivery, curbside pickup and even carry out if they follow guidelines on social distancing.
• Hazard Community and Technical College has been moved to online instruction through Friday, March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until then as well. Labs will resume near the end of the term. The majority of HCTC personnel will work remotely during this time, however, the college is open with limited staff and limited access to certain areas. Where permitted, HCTC is continuing to place students in clinicals for nursing and allied health classes, giving preference to students who plan to graduate this spring. Student services are being offered virtually or in a limited fashion on campus with limited staffing. All travel has been halted for staff members, including visits to other KCTCS colleges and the Versailles office.
• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.
• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.
• The Open House scheduled for Friday, April 3, at the Rising Center has been cancelled.
• The 25th annual Save-a-Lot Race Day scheduled for, April 4, has been rescheduled to a later date yet to be determined.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
