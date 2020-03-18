Closures and cancellations

• Effective today, March 18, ARH will no longer allow visitors in their hospitals. This will exclude end-of-life cases, and one visitor per patient will be permitted in labor/delivery and the pediatric units.

• Beginning at 5 p.m. today, Lost Gypsy Tattoo will be closing until further notice. Once a return date is determined, shop employees will contact people to reschedule their appointments.

• By 5:00 p.m. today, all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or that by the nature of the service to the public cannot comply with CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, shall cease all in-person operations. These public-facing businesses that must close include entertainment, hospitality and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters, and sporting event facilities. Those businesses providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy, and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging may remain open, but are subject to limitations provided in prior orders and must, to the extent practicable, implement Centers for Disease Control guidance.

• To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear issued interim guidance to require the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers across the state. This emergency closure will begin on Friday, March 20.

• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, March 29. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals may keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens, or they can drop them in the drop-box located on the right side of the library. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.

• Due to concerns about Covid-19 and the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, the Read Spotted Newt will be closed March 18-March 31. Staff will be in the store Wednesday, March 18 to ship and arrange pickups for customers who special ordered books last week. Staff will also be in store Saturday March 21 for individuals who can’t pick up on March 18. Books can be ordered online at https://bookshop.org/shop/readspottednewt?fbclid=IwAR3La1T82qaXIOPhPTbcKXmr89AjGHXtdIBrhi1WLWk306vhrZgRFc3w46c, and the store will receive 25 percent of what is sold.

• The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter will be taking animals by appointment only due to the social distancing strategy put in place for the coronavirus. The shelter asks that anyone who needs to surrender their personal animal(s) to please keep them for the time being if possible. The shelter staff encourages people who are going to be home more than usual over the next few weeks to consider fostering a dog or a cat during this time. The staff will keep the shelter's Facebook album up to date daily with intake photos for those who have lost a dog or wish to adopt. If you are interested in adopting or fostering, please email alliekrras@yahoo.com for an application and to schedule an appointment. To make an appointment for animal intake, call (606)439-4064. If there is an emergency situation such as an injured or aggressive animal on your property, please call your local animal control officers: Perry County 606-216-4358; Breathitt County 606-568-6756; Knott County 606-785-5489; and Letcher County 606-633-7583.

• Based on recommendations from public health officials related to social distancing, all Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will temporarily work remotely. They will remain accessible by phone (606-439-1357) and email. The Foundation is also restricting access to their office and prohibiting visits from all outside guests effective immediately. Any meetings scheduled at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky's office will be postponed or converted to virtual meetings. Contact Information for staff: Gerry Roll, Executive Director- Gerry@appalachianky.org; Kristin Collins, Associate Executive Director- Kristin@appalachianky.org; Tracy Feamster, Finance Director-Tracy@appalachianky.org; Tonya Shepherd, Development & Communications Officer- Tonya@appalachianky.org; Kathy Allen, Community Engagement Officer- Kathy@appalachianky.org;

Kaylie Miller, Scholarship Coordinator- Kaylie@appalachianky.org; and Lora Smith, Appalachian Impact Fund- Lora@appalachianky.org

• Childcare centers are to be closed by the end of the business day on Friday, March 20.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been canceled.

• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.