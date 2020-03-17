Closures and cancellations

• Beginning today, the Perry County Sheriff's Office will be closed to in-person transactions at the office until further notice. The office will still be open, just not for public interaction with office staff. This is to help protect PCSO staff with social distancing. Office staff will still be on hand to process your tax payments, reports, etc. You will need to call 606-439-4523 to request what services you need. Taxes can be paid by mailing it to P.O. Box 7309 Hazard, KY 41702. Property taxes can be paid online at the PCSO website. Vehicle inspections will need to be called in and scheduled. Law enforcement service will continue to protect the community. The only exception is that deputies will not be shaking hands and will handle minor instances of reports when possible by telephone. Vehicle key unlocks will be suspended unless human life is endanger. Deputies will continue to patrol and answer calls to keep the community safe.

• Beginning today, March 17, at 4:00 P.M, Hazard City Hall will be closed to public foot traffic. City bills can still be paid online at the hazardky.gov website, payments can be mailed in, or can be paid at the drive-through window of People's Bank, First Trust Bank or Community Trust Bank. Additionally, people can also call City Hall and make payments over the phone. If there are any questions or concerns about city bills or matters, contact City Hall at 606-436-3171.

• Starting tomorrow, March 18, the Perry County Fiscal Courthouse will no longer allow foot traffic in the building. All offices will still be open for phone calls. Services will be limited and each department will have their own guidelines to follow. Numbers and departments include: Judge Executive's Office 606-439-3699; Occupational Licensing 606-436-0803; Solid Waste 606-439-0149; County Clerk 606-436-4614; Sheriff's Office 606-439-4523; PVA 606-436-4914; Commonwealth Attorney 606-435-6222; and Grants 606-487-1376.

• Until further notice, Waste Connections will not be accepting in-person payments at the old landfill. If a bill needs paid, it can be done with a credit or debit card at www.wasteconnections.com or by calling 606-439-0008 or 606-864-7996. If you do not have a debit or credit card and are unable to pay your bill at this time, your services will NOT be canceled.

• Childcare centers are to be closed by the end of the business day on Friday, March 20.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been cancelled.

• The Vegetable Production Workshop and Garden Seed Giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been cancelled.

• The Hazard-Perry County Chamber Civic Night scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been postponed until a later date.