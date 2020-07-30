The numbers of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have continued to spike in Perry County and throughout the entire Kentucky River District Health Department service area. Since last week, there have been several new confirmed and probable cases announced by the KRDHD.
Last Friday, July 24, 18 cases were reported in the KRDHD service area, with eight of them being from Perry County. The Perry County cases from Friday's report included two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 56-year-old male and a 61-year-old female. Four recoveries were reported in the KRDHD service are on Friday.
On Monday, July 27, KRDHD said there were 15 new confirmed positive cases and three probable cases in their service area from over the weekend, with seven of the confirmed cases and one of the probable cases being in Perry County. The Perry County cases reported over the weekend include one pediatric case under the age of 18, a 21-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 57-year-old female and an 87-year-old female. KRDHD officials said six patients recovered in their service area since Friday.
Three confirmed cases, three probable cases, 72 recoveries and one COVID-19 related death were reported by the KRDHD on Tuesday, July 28. Of the new cases, one was from Perry County — a 63-year-old female. The death, said KRDHD officials, was a 58-year-old female from Knott County.
The newly confirmed cases bring the KRDHD total to 286 cases, with 274 confirmed, 12 probable, 248 recovered and three deceased. To date, there have been 166 positive cases in Perry County, with two probable cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 149 recoveries in Perry County.
KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the KRDHD is asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when in public and to follow all other safety guidelines.
Due to the recent spikes in confirmed cases across the state, this week Gov. Beshear announced changes to be made in order to better protect the state. Effective Tuesday, July 28, bars will be closed for two weeks, restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of pre-pandemic capacity indoors with outdoor accommodations remaining limited only by the ability to provide proper social distancing; and public and private schools are being asked to avoid offering in-person instruction until the third week of August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.