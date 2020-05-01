Closures and cancellations
• The Perry County Public Library has extended the facility’s closure through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31. Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website. If there are any questions or concerns, email library@perrylib.org.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will be closed until May 8. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
• Hazard Community and Technical College will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for this evening has been postponed until a later date.
• Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Team Hazard-Perry Virtual Trivia Night will be held via Zoom tomorrow, Saturday, May 2, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The entry fee to play is $30 per team ($5 per person for a team of six), and all proceeds will go to the #TeamHazardPerry fund with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to help our neighbors and small businesses in need. Teams can be as large as six people. If there are going to be multiple people on one screen, please be honest and include them in your team sign up. There may have to be a cap on the number of teams. To sign your team up, visit https://forms.gle/ZziSAzNhafMXa4FA8.To pay your entrance fee, either send $30 to Venmo account @lukeglaser1, bring a check made out to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, or bring cash to the high school during business hours 9:00-3:00 this week and ask for Luke Glaser.
• On May 7, HCTC will be hosting a virtual open house from 12-1 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to chat live with college employees who will answer their questions about enrolling at HCTC. Subjects covered will include admissions, financial aid, various programs and career pathways, and transfers. If you want to attend the Virtual Open House, please register by visiting https://bit.ly/HCTCVOH.
