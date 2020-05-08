Closures and cancellations
• The Spring Piano Recital scheduled for May 14 at HCTC has been postponed. The Piano Recital will now be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13.
• The Perry County Public Library has extended the facility’s closure through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31. Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website. If there are any questions or concerns, email library@perrylib.org(opens in new tab).
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will be closed until June 1. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
• Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• On Monday, May 11, USA Drone Port will be hosting a webinar about drone package delivery during pandemics. The webinar will last from 4-5 p.m., and will feature a key interview with Matt Sweeny, the founder and CEO of Flirtey, Inc. Sweeny will share his thoughts about package delivery during this Covid-19 pandemic.
• On May 11, the following industries may re-open: manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, professional services (50 percent), horse racing (no fans) and dog grooming/boarding.
• On May 14, HCTC will be hosting a virtual open house from 12-1 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to chat live with college employees who will answer their questions about enrolling at HCTC. Subjects covered will include admissions, financial aid, various programs and career pathways, and transfers.
• On May 20, the following industries may re-open: retail and houses of worship.
• On May 21, HCTC will be hosting a virtual open house from 12-1 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to chat live with college employees who will answer their questions about enrolling at HCTC. Subjects covered will include admissions, financial aid, various programs and career pathways, and transfers.
• On May 22, restaurants may open to the public at 33 percent capacity, and must offer outdoor seating.
• On May 22, the Kentucky River District Health Department will be holding a virtual QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The link will be provided on the KRDHD Facebook page at a later date.
• On May 25, the following may re-open: 10 person social gatherings, hair salons/barbershops, cosmetology businesses, nail salons, tanning parlors, massage therapy offices, acupuncturist centers and tattoo parlors.
• On June 1, movie theaters and fitness centers are permitted to open up to the public.
• On June 11, campgrounds may open back up for the public.
• On June 15, childcare centers and youth sports (low touch and outdoors) are permitted to re-open.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. Testing will be available from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily or until the facility completes 150 tests per day.
