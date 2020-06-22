Closures and cancellations
• The Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center will remain closed until further notice.
• The Perry County public pool will remain closed throughout the summer.
• The Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission announced that the Eagle's Landing Campground at Gays Creek will not be open for the 2020 camping season. However, the Buckhorn Tailwater Campground below the dam will be open. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 or visiting the recreation.gov website. The local number is 606-398-7251.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for July 24-25 has been rescheduled to August 28-29. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 1. An online Summer Reading Program has been created for June. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library's wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library's parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library's Facebook page and website.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until July 6. That date is subject to change. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until July 1. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail's work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will vote at Perry County Central High School. Masks are required.
• On Wednesday, June 24, the Rotary Club will be meeting virtually at 12 p.m. Dr. Jeremy Wood will be the presenter of the week, and will discuss astronomy regarding the International Astronomical Search Collaboration.
• The City of Hazard will still be holding Independence Day festivities on July 4. The fish fry will be drive-thru or walk-through and masks are required. Social distancing is encouraged while watching fireworks.
• Researchers from the University of Kentucky are asking for everyone’s help in learning how to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. The community is invited to complete a survey as part of the COVID-19 Prevention Project from Wellness, Health and You (WHY), an ongoing research project that seeks to understand how different life experiences affect well-being and health outcomes. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes. All information is kept private. The survey is available at https://redcap.uky.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=PXEJXAHM7E&ctp=52. For more information, visit ukclinicalresearch.com or contact Mallory Powell at mallory.powell@uky.edu.
• The Farmer's Market will continue to open at the new market pavilion at the Triangle Park every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., noon (or until they sell out) through August, and then will open on only Saturdays through October.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. The facility is also now offering COVID-19 antibody testing. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
