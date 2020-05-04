Closures and cancellations
• The Perry County Public Library has extended the facility’s closure through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31. Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website. If there are any questions or concerns, email library@perrylib.org.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will be closed until June 1. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
• Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Beginning today, May 4, and lasting through Friday, May 8, the Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily or until the facility completes 150 tests per day.
• Tomorrow, May 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., SOAR will be virtually discussing Covid-19 in Appalachia. Participants will include SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett, CDC Liaison to SOAR Dr. Margo Riggs and KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. They will be discussing the current situation of COVID-19 in Appalachia KY, what’s worked to help us “flatten the curve” and what’s needed to break chains of transmission, empower businesses, schools and organizations to protect the community, and extra precautions needed for those at most risk of severe illness. Visit thereisafuture.org/new-events/2020/5/5/covid-19-in-appalachia to register.
• On May 7, HCTC will be hosting a virtual open house from 12-1 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to chat live with college employees who will answer their questions about enrolling at HCTC. Subjects covered will include admissions, financial aid, various programs and career pathways, and transfers. If you want to attend the Virtual Open House, please register by visiting https://bit.ly/HCTCVOH.
