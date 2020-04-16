Closures and cancellations
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will be closed until April 24. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
• In an effort to limit outside contact, Hazard Utilities will only be taking New Service Request by mail until further notice. You will need to fill out an application, which can be found at Hazardky.gov. You will need to click on Services, Forms, New Services, then New Utility Application. After completing this application you will need to mail a check or money order along with the application to Hazard Utilities P.O. Box 420 Hazard, Ky 41702. Please call before sending in your check or money order to insure you pay the appropriate deposit amount. If for any reason you do not have access to a printer please, call and an application will be mailed to you.
• Hazard Community and Technical College will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10. HCTC will provide lab/technical/clinical instruction as soon as Gov. Beshear authorizes a return to a face-to-face learning environment, and may place students in clinical sites as soon as the site allows students into the healthcare facility. Any regular summer term classes can start after May 13 or later as college labs become available. This date may be affected by the pandemic response through the Governor's Office. Spring Commencement ceremonies have been postponed with a decision on new dates to come later this spring. HCTC will remain open on a limited basis with limited in-person services. The staff will continue to provide student services virtually until the campuses reopen on a regular schedule. HCTC faculty and staff will continue to work from home through April 17 or until the campuses can reopen on a regular schedule.
• The Kings X concert scheduled for tomorrow, April 17, at the Hal Rogers Forum has been rescheduled. The concert has been moved to October 23. All tickets will be honored from the original date.
• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, April 19. This closure now includes the drive through option as well. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals must keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
Miscellaneous
• The Rising Center will be holding International Anti-Street Harassment Week beginning on April 19. This year marks the tenth anniversary of International Anti-Street Harassment Week. Don't miss your chance to raise awareness and speak out against street harassment. Use #StopStreetHarassment and visit www.stopstreetharassment.org for more details.
• The Rising Center will be holding “A Day of Silence” on Friday, April 24. The “Day of Silence” is a student-led event where people take a vow of silence to demonstrate the silencing effects and erasure faced by LGBTQ+ people in schools across the country. For more information, visit GLSEN.org and use #DAYOFSILENCE when posting to social media to show your support.
• The Rising Center will be holding “Denim Day” on Wednesday, April 29. The center encourages people to wear jeans with a purpose, to support survivors, and to educate themselves and others about all forms of sexual violence. The campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape. In this sexual violence prevention and education campaign we ask community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.
• Only one adult person per household is permitted to go in public places at one time, until further notice. Retail life-sustaining businesses that have remained open shall develop and enforce policies to ensure that adequate social distancing is being maintained.
• Many families in Perry County are currently participating in a community bear hunt for some social distancing fun with the family. To participate, put a teddy bear in your window for others to find. Community members are encouraged to walk or around town and try to spot bears in windows across Hazard (while practicing social distancing).
• The Appalachian Arts Alliance is encouraging community members to create art in their yards. This can be done by decorating fences and trees, chalking sidewalks and more.
• Although playgrounds are closed, the trails and park are still open. People are encouraged to get out and stay active while still practicing social distancing. Do not go out in groups of more than 10 individuals and try to stay six feet from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.