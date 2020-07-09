Closures and cancellations
• The Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center will remain closed until further notice.
• The Perry County public pool will remain closed throughout the summer.
• The Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission announced that the Eagle's Landing Campground at Gays Creek will not be open for the 2020 camping season. However, the Buckhorn Tailwater Campground below the dam will be open. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 or visiting the recreation.gov website. The local number is 606-398-7251.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for July 24-25 has been rescheduled to August 28-29. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 14. The library staff plan to open their drive thru window on July 15 if possible. An online Summer Reading Program has been created and is available. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library's wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library's parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff will continue to post updates to the library's Facebook page and website.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until August 1. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
Miscellaneous
• City Hall and select offices in the Perry County Courthouse are now open to public foot traffic. Services for both establishments are also still open and available by phone and/or online.
• Tomorrow, July 10, a blood drive will be held at Summit Church from 12-1 p.m.
• On July 11, the Appalachian Arts Alliance is having an Open House Brunch at the ArtStation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be live music and a tour of the newly renovated building. To be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to Prime 606, bring kitchen supplies or a monetary donation to donate to the ArtStation.
• On July 13, the Appalachian Arts Alliance will begin offering piano lessons with instructor Kay Crowe. Students can choose to participate in 30 minute lessons for $50 per month, one lesson weekly, or 60 minute lessons for $90 per month, one lesson weekly. Limited slots are available.
• On July 13, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky will be holding a Facebook Live Q & A session with a NASA Artemis Mission Specialist. NASA plans on landing the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 on missions named for Artemis, the twin sister of Apollo. This Q & A will be an opportunity for people of all ages to ask questions about the Artemis missions by sending messages in advance or by asking during the Facebook Live event. The event will start at 12 p.m., noon.
• This year, VBS will be held virtually from July 13-15. There will be crafts, games, music and more. Register children between June 24-July 3 to receive a free BOLT VBS packet in the mail with everything for the crafts and more. To register, visit https://summithazard.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/93/responses/new.
• On July 29, the Appalachian Arts Alliance will hold their first Front Porch Pickin' from 5-8 p.m. Admission will be free. Community members are encouraged to bring instrument(s) to join the open floor jam session.
• From 2-6 p.m. on July 20-21, HCTC will be offering drive-thru registration at the First Federal Center. HCTC staff will be wearing masks.
• On July 30, free HIV screening will be offered at the Perry County Health Department from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Farmer's Market will continue to open at the new market pavilion at the Triangle Park every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., noon (or until they sell out) through August, and then will open on only Saturdays through October.
