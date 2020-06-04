Closures and cancellations
• The rabies clinic that was scheduled for June 12 in the Hazard High School parking lot from 2-5 p.m. has been cancelled.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for July 24-25 has been rescheduled to August 28-29. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 1. An online Summer Reading Program has been created for June. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library's wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library's parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library's Facebook page and website.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until the middle of June, or until further notice. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail have extended the jail's lobby reopening date. The lobby will remain closed until July 1, but is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail's work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• All cases in Perry District Court will resume being heard as scheduled, but all parties must appear virtually (through video conferencing or phone), unless this is impossible for them or their particular case. Parties should contact their attorney, the Court (435-6007), or the Circuit Clerk's office (435-6002) as soon as possible to obtain instructions for appearing virtually. If unsure of their next court date, parties should call to verify, as notices have been delayed due to staffing limitations imposed by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Any party who must appear in person must come alone, must wear a mask, and cannot bring any bags or purses (unrelated to medical needs).
• There will be a special called meeting of the Hazard Board of Commissioners on Friday, June 5, at 9:00 A.M. in the City Hall.
• On Saturday, June 6, there will be a peaceful protest at 7 p.m. in downtown Hazard. This event will be a silent march with members holding signs, no chanting - just a silent protest. Participants have been asked to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to follow guidelines suggested on the permit. The group will start marching at 7 p.m. on Saturday, so people should start meeting at the ball courts by City Hall and at the City Hall parking area at 6:30 p.m.
• On June 6, the Perry County Conservation District will have their annual tree give-away at Tractor Supply beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until the trees are gone. Tree species will include black walnut, black cherry, persimmon, hazelnut, shellbark hickory and red bud. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while in line please remember to social distance by staying six feet apart from others and wear a mask. For more information, call 606-436-1725.
• The KFA will be holding a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. on June 6.
• June 6-7 is Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky. Anyone may fish without licenses or trout permits anywhere in Kentucky.
• On June 8, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be open for visitors.
• On June 8, the USA Drone Port will be hosting a webinar at 4 p.m. The topic will be about swarm drones for entertainment and first responders.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. The facility is also now offering COVID-19 antibody testing. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.