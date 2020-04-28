Closures and cancellations
• Effective April 27, the Perry County Public Library has extended the facility’s closure through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31. Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website. If there are any questions or concerns, email library@perrylib.org.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will be closed until May 8. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com.
• In an effort to limit outside contact, Hazard Utilities will only be taking New Service Request by mail until further notice. You will need to fill out an application, which can be found at Hazardky.gov. You will need to click on Services, Forms, New Services, then New Utility Application. After completing this application you will need to mail a check or money order along with the application to Hazard Utilities P.O. Box 420 Hazard, KY 41702. Please call before sending in your check or money order to insure you pay the appropriate deposit amount. If for any reason you do not have access to a printer please, call and an application will be mailed to you.
• Hazard Community and Technical College will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
• Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• Tonight, Tuesday, April 28, at 6 p.m., the Appalachian Regional Commission will be hosting the Appalachian Leadership Institute’s first live discussion on community responses to Covid-19.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Beginning Monday, April 27, and lasting through Friday, May 1, the Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily or until the facility completes 150 tests per day.
• The Rising Center will be holding “Denim Day” tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29. The center encourages people to wear jeans with a purpose, to support survivors, and to educate themselves and others about all forms of sexual violence. The campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual harassment, abuse, assault and rape. In this sexual violence prevention and education campaign we ask community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.
