Closures and cancellations
• In an effort to limit outside contact, Hazard Utilities will only be taking New Service Request by mail until further notice. You will need to fill out an application, which can be found at Hazardky.gov. You will need to click on Services, Forms, New Services, then New Utility Application. After completing this application you will need to mail a check or money order along with the application to Hazard Utilities Po.Box 420 Hazard, Ky 41702. Please call before sending in your check or money order to insure you pay the appropriate deposit amount. If for any reason you do not have access to a printer please, call and an application will be mailed to you.
• Hazard Community and Technical College will offer only online/remote classroom instruction through the last day of instruction on May 2, and will use online/remote assessment during the regular final exam week of May 4–10. HCTC will provide lab/technical/clinical instruction as soon as Gov. Beshear authorizes a return to a face-to-face learning environment, and may place students in clinical sites as soon as the site allows students into the healthcare facility. Any regular summer term classes can start after May 13 or later as college labs become available. This date may be affected by the pandemic response through the Governor’s Office. Spring Commencement ceremonies have been postponed with a decision on new dates to come later this spring. HCTC will remain open on a limited basis with limited in-person services. The staff will continue to provide student services virtually until the campuses reopen on a regular schedule. HCTC faculty and staff will continue to work from home through April 17 or until the campuses can reopen on a regular schedule.
• The Kings X concert scheduled for April 17 at the Hal Rogers Forum has been moved rescheduled. The concert has been moved to October 23. All tickets will be honored from the original date.
• The Perry County Public Library will be closed through Sunday, April 19. This closure now includes the drive through option as well. To view available online materials during the closure, please visit the library's website at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Individuals must keep any materials that have been checked out until the library re-opens. No late fees will be charged during the closure. The library staff will be posting updates to their Facebook page and their website.
• The 25th annual Save-a-Lot Race Day scheduled for tomorrow, April 4, has been rescheduled to a later date yet to be determined.
• The government foreclosure sale scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at the Perry County Courthouse Lobby has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. This foreclosure sale is for a house and lot on Highland Avenue and a house and lot on Baker Avenue.
• The “Evening with Poets- A Celebration of Professor Scott Lucero” scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at HCTC has been postponed until a later date.
Miscellaneous
• Hazard Community and Technical College will be holding a Zoom Virtual Art Show and Poetry Slam on Thursday, April 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. The college will publicly post the Zoom link on the day of the event. All artists, mediums, and subjects are welcome to participate in the art show (within the boundaries of what can be publicly displayed at the college). Artists will be able to display their art and talk about their creative process. When you log on to Zoom, please use the chat to tell us you have art to share. The moderator will let you know when your turn comes up. During the poetry slam, people may read their own poetry or the poetry of others (please credit the original author). When you log on to Zoom, please use the chat to tell us you want to read. The moderator will let you know when your turn comes up. For more information, contact Dee Parker at dparker0137@kctcs.edu or Jenny Williams at jenny.williams@kctcs.edu.
• The Perry County ASAP Coalition will be holding a Zoom meeting on Monday, April 13, at 12:30 p.m. The link for the Zoom meeting will be https://us04web.zoom.us/j/681352380, and the meeting ID is 681 352 380.
• Beginning Monday, April 13, is Week of the Young Child. For information about virtual events for your child to participate in throughout the week, visit the Hazard/Perry County Week of the Young Child 2020 Facebook page.
• The Rising Center will be holding International Anti-Street Harassment Week beginning on April 19. This year marks the tenth anniversary of International Anti-Street Harassment Week. Don't miss your chance to raise awareness and speak out against street harassment. Use #StopStreetHarassment and visit www.stopstreetharassment.org for more details.
• Only one adult person per household is permitted to go in public places at one time, until further notice. Retail life-sustaining businesses that have remained open shall develop and enforce policies to ensure that adequate social distancing is being maintained.
• Many families in Perry County are currently participating in a community bear hunt for some social distancing fun with the family. To participate, put a teddy bear in your window for others to find. Community members are encouraged to walk or around town and try to spot bears in windows across Hazard (while practicing social distancing).
• The Appalachian Arts Alliance is encouraging community members to create art in their yards. This can be done by decorating fences and trees, chalking sidewalks and more.
• Although playgrounds are closed, the trails and park are still open. People are encouraged to get out and stay active while still practicing social distancing. Do not go out in groups of more than 10 individuals and try to stay six feet from others.
Commented
