Closures and cancellations
• The Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizen Center will remain closed until further notice.
• The Perry County public pool will remain closed throughout the summer.
• The Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission announced that the Eagle's Landing Campground at Gays Creek will not be open for the 2020 camping season. However, the Buckhorn Tailwater Campground below the dam will be open. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 or visiting the recreation.gov website. The local number is 606-398-7251.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for July 24-25 has been rescheduled to August 28-29. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 14. The library staff plan to open their drive thru window on July 15 if possible. An online Summer Reading Program has been created and is available. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library's wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library's parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff will continue to post updates to the library's Facebook page and website.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until July 6. That date is subject to change. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until July 1. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail's work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• The City of Hazard will still be holding Independence Day festivities on July 4. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., a fish fry will be held at the picnic shelter by City Hall. Masks are required, and the meals will be take out only via walking through or driving by. The 4th of July Parade will be held on Main St. at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., the Freedom Float on the North Fork will start at the ramp by the City Hall ball courts. Everyone is responsible for their own transportation to/from the start and finish points, and for their kayak, canoe, or paddleboard during the float. Fireworks will be held around 9:30 p.m. Social distancing is to be observed during all events.
• On July 4, a Perry County Tour-Scavenger Hunt will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Contact Sherry Spradlin to purchase a box for $25, then tour the county to find the locations from the clues within the box and collect the souvenirs. Find four out of five items to receive a scavenger hunt t-shirt. All proceeds will go towards the next Tour-Perry County event.
• This year, VBS will be held virtually from July 13-15. There will be crafts, games, music and more. Register children between June 24-July 3 to receive a free BOLT VBS packet in the mail with everything for the crafts and more. To register, visit https://summithazard.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/93/responses/new.
• Researchers from the University of Kentucky are asking for everyone’s help in learning how to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. The community is invited to complete a survey as part of the COVID-19 Prevention Project from Wellness, Health and You (WHY), an ongoing research project that seeks to understand how different life experiences affect well-being and health outcomes. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes. All information is kept private. The survey is available at https://redcap.uky.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=PXEJXAHM7E&ctp=52. For more information, visit ukclinicalresearch.com or contact Mallory Powell at mallory.powell@uky.edu.
• The Farmer's Market will continue to open at the new market pavilion at the Triangle Park every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., noon (or until they sell out) through August, and then will open on only Saturdays through October.
