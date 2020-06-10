Closures and cancellations
• The Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission announced that the Eagle's Landing Campground at Gays Creek will not be open for the 2020 camping season. However, the Buckhorn Tailwater Campground below the dam will open tomorrow, June 11. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777 or visiting the recreation.gov website. The local number is 606-398-7251.
• The rabies clinic that was scheduled for June 12 in the Hazard High School parking lot from 2-5 p.m. has been cancelled.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for July 24-25 has been rescheduled to August 28-29. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 1. An online Summer Reading Program has been created for June. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library's wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library's parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library's Facebook page and website.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until the middle of June, or until further notice. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until July 1. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail's work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• Tomorrow, Thursday, June 11, a peaceful protest will be held at Triangle Park in downtown Hazard at 5 p.m. The protest will be for the Black Lives Matter movement and police reform.
• The Hazard Rotary Club will be meeting virtually on June 17 at 12 p.m., noon. Stephanie Devine from Teach for America will be presenting. For more information, contact James Caudill at jcaudill@fahe.org.
• Fresh Stop Market season opens June 18. Sign up now and pay by June 15 to get your first share of 10-12 locally grown vegetables (and sometimes bread, eggs, or meat). Shares are $12 for SNAP recipients, $25 for secure income individuals and $40 for a Food Justice Share (which helps subsidize the program). Everybody gets the same amount of fresh, local food, along with recipes and tips for preparing and preserving it.
• The Farmer's Market will continue to open at the new market pavilion at the Triangle Park every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., noon (or until they sell out) through August, and then will open on only Saturdays through October.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. The facility is also now offering COVID-19 antibody testing. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.