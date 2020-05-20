Closures and cancellations
• Due to limited space in the Read Spotted Newt book store, the staff said they do not feel appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Read Spotted Newt will continue to operate on a limited schedule and will not reopen to in store traffic at this time. The shop staff will continue to ship orders and provide curbside pickup. Store hours will remain as 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. Message the shop's Facebook page anytime about special orders or inquiries. Any changes will posted to their social media accounts.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until the middle of June, or until further notice. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• The Care Cottage's Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention event scheduled for May 22-23 was postponed to July 24-25. Event details can be found on the Care Cottage's Facebook page.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31. Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until June 1. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• Tomorrow, May 21, HCTC will be hosting a virtual open house from 12-1 p.m. Those attending this event will be able to chat live with college employees who will answer their questions about enrolling at HCTC. Subjects covered will include admissions, financial aid, various programs and career pathways, and transfers.
• On May 22, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will begin offering Rapid Antibody testing at 8:00 a.m. Results will be availeble within five minutes.
• On May 22, restaurants may open to the public at 33 percent capacity, and must offer outdoor seating.
• On May 22, the Kentucky River District Health Department will be holding a virtual QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The link will be provided on the KRDHD Facebook page at a later date.
• On May 25, the following may re-open: 10 person social gatherings, hair salons/barbershops, cosmetology businesses, nail salons, tanning parlors, massage therapy offices, acupuncturist centers and tattoo parlors.
• On May 25, USA Drone Port will be hosting a free webinar, "Spying on America by foreign-made drones Part 1." This will feature several guest speakers in the drone industry, and will cover many issues involving the use of drones to collect data.
• On May 23, Buckhorn High School will be holding graduation beginning at 8 a.m.
• On May 27, the Hazard Rotary Club will be holding a virtual meeting. For more information or to get the meeting link, contact James Caudill at jcaudill@fahe.org.
• On May 28, at 3 p.m., there will be a drive-thru parade at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. The center's staff is inviting the residents' friends and families, and members of the community to drive through, wave and honk. Participants will be following social distance guidelines, and everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles. For questions or concerns, please call the facility at 439-2306. The lineup will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the PCCHS parking lot.
• On June 1, USA Drone Port will be hosting a free webinar, "Spying on America by foreign-made drones Part 2." This will feature guest speakers in the drone industry, and will cover many issues involving the use of drones to collect data.
• On June 12, the KRDHD is sponsoring a rabies clinic in the HHS parking lot from 2-5 p.m. Rabies vaccinations will be $5 plus any applicable taxes. A six-way for dogs will be $10, and a six-way for cats will be $15 plus any applicable taxes. Once on site, remain in the vehicle until instructed to get out. Only one person is permitted to exit the vehicle with the animals. Attendees must wear masks.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru Covid-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily or until the facility completes 150 tests per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.