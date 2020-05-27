Closures and cancellations
• Until further notice, on June 1, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be closing to all park visitors. Buckhorn Lake is one of four resort parks remaining closed to provide housing for low-acuity COVID-19 patients in the event of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Kentucky. The decision will be re-evaluated based on the commonwealth's needs. The Bowlingtown Country Kitchen Restaurant, the beach, trails, shelters and picnic areas will be closed to the public during this time. The marina and boat lodge will remain open.
• The Perry County Public Library will remain closed through July 1. An online Summer Reading Program has been created for June. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items. The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org. Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website.
• Due to limited space in the Read Spotted Newt book store, the staff said they do not feel appropriate social distancing can be maintained. Read Spotted Newt will continue to operate on a limited schedule and will not reopen to in store traffic at this time. The shop staff will continue to ship orders and provide curbside pickup. Store hours will remain as 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. Message the shop's Facebook page anytime about special orders or inquiries. Any changes will posted to their social media accounts.
• City Hall and the Perry County Courthouse will remain closed to public foot traffic until the middle of June, or until further notice. Services for both establishments are still open and available by phone and/or online.
• The Kentucky River Regional Jail lobby will remain closed until June 1. That date is subject to change. For more information regarding phone or visitation deposits, call 1-866-516-1005 or visit www.gettingout.com. For more information regarding commissary deposits, call 1-855-836-3364 or visit www.jailfunds.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kentucky River Regional Jail’s work release program has been temporarily closed. Because of this, crews will not be able to cut grass at parks or gravesites.
Miscellaneous
• Tomorrow, May 28, a public hearing will be held at 8:45 a.m. at the courthouse for the purpose of obtaining citizens comments regarding the possible uses of the County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) Funds. This meeting will take place remotely by Zoom. The public is prohibited from attending this meeting in person, however, the meeting will be streamed live and all interested persons in Perry County are invited to submit verbal or written comments on possible uses of the CRA and LGEA Funds, and should call the office of Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander at 606-439-1816 by 8:30 a.m. on May 28, so the arrangements can be made to secure their comments.
• On May 28, at 3 p.m., there will be a drive-thru parade at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. The center's staff is inviting the residents' friends and families, and members of the community to drive through, wave and honk. Participants will be following social distance guidelines, and everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles. For questions or concerns, please call the facility at 439-2306. The lineup will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the PCCHS parking lot.
• On May 28, the Hazard Independent Board of Education will have a special called virtual board meeting at 5:30 p.m. The public may view the board meeting via the link posted on the Hazard Independent's website, under the "district news" tab.
• On June 1, USA Drone Port will be hosting a free webinar, "Spying on America by foreign-made drones Part Two." This will feature guest speakers in the drone industry, and will cover many issues involving the use of drones to collect data.
• The KFA will be holding a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. on June 6.
• On June 12, the KRDHD is sponsoring a rabies clinic in the HHS parking lot from 2-5 p.m. Rabies vaccinations will be $5 plus any applicable taxes. A six-way for dogs will be $10, and a six-way for cats will be $15 plus any applicable taxes. Once on site, remain in the vehicle until instructed to get out. Only one person is permitted to exit the vehicle with the animals. Attendees must wear masks.
• The Hazard Family Medical Clinic, located on Memorial Drive in downtown Hazard, is offering Covid-19 antibody testing, which can determine if an individual has already had the Covid-19 virus. The clinic also offers Covid-19 tests. Testing is available at the clinic from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• The Hazard location of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky will indefinitely be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the patients. All private, state and federal insurances will pay for the testing, said PCCEK, so there will be no out of pocket expenses. The facility is also now offering COVID-19 antibody testing. Testing will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
