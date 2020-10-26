Today, Oct. 26, local officials announced that the Perry County Justice Center will be closed to the public until Nov. 6 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The employee, said the Perry County Sheriff's Office, is a member of the court security personnel. "We are working with the Kentucky River Health Department and public health officials to release further information. We will release that information soon as we are advised of it," said the PCSO in an online statement.
If you were in the judicial center on October 21st, 22nd, or 23rd you may have been exposed. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste or smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop please consult your medical provider and get tested for COVID-19.
Both the Perry Circuit Court and the Perry District Court will remain in session virtually during the closure. If anyone has any questions regarding a court case they are involved in, please contact the Perry Circuit Clerk’s office (606-435-6000), the Perry Circuit Judge’s office (606-435-6004), Perry District Clerk’s office (606-435-6002), or the Perry District Judge’s office (606-435-6007).
