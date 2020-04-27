Effective today, Monday, April 27, the Perry County Public Library has extended the facility’s closure through Sunday, May 31. All scheduled library programs, meetings and book mobile services are also cancelled through May 31.
Library staff said the expected return date of May 31 is tentative, and will be re-evaluated and revised as necessary. This closure does include the drive-thru window. Library patrons are to keep all items until the facility is re-opened, and there will be no overdue fees for those items.
The library’s wi-fi is still available for people to use from the library’s parking lot. Reading materials are available online at www.perrycountylibrary.org.
Library staff members are continuing to work from home at this time. Staff will continue to post updates to the library’s Facebook page and website. If there are any questions or concerns, email library@perrylib.org.
