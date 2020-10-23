Today, Oct. 23, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced that the county remains red, so the district has decided to extend virtual instruction.
"Perry County continues to be a Red County at 40.5. As a result, we will continue with NTI only instruction for the week of Oct. 26-31," said Jett. Jett said sports and school Halloween activities will be affected by this.
"Elementary and middle school sports will not be allowed to begin practices until we return to Orange status as a county," said Jett. "I know several schools have drive-through Halloween activities scheduled for next week. Those need to be delayed until Thursday, Oct. 29. This will give us additional days to monitor the cases to see if they are increasing or decreasing," he said.
A decision will be made on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to continue with Halloween activities or cancel them, said Jett.
