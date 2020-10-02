On Oct. 2, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced that several staff members at one of the Perry County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 and the district will be temporarily returning to virtual instruction.
“We have had several staff members at Robinson (Elementary School) test positive for COVID-19 over the last two days,” Jett said in an online statement. “In conversation with Scott Lockard (District Health Director), he has advised that Robinson shift to NTI/Virtual instruction for the next two weeks. Contact tracers are in the process of interviewing the people that tested positive and will be reaching out to any other staff members or students that may need to quarantine and/or just monitor for symptoms. Those decisions are made by the health department and contact tracers.”
Jett said as that, as a result of this outbreak and other cases seen throughout the community, he is making the following decisions: All schools will return back to NTI/Virtual instruction for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6; there will be no in-person learning on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6; the next day for in-person learning for all schools excluding Robinson Elementary will be Tuesday, Oct. 13; Robinson students will have additional NTI/Virtual learning days on Oct. 12-19; and Robinson Elementary will return to in-person instruction on Oct. 20.
“By going NTI/Virtual next Monday and Tuesday, this will allow us to have 10 days without in-person learning. I am hopeful this will decrease the likelihood of additional spread of the virus throughout our district,” said Jett. He continued, “Teachers will need to report from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and classified staff will work their regular hours. It is of the upmost importance that staff stay separated and wear your mask at all times unless you are in a room by yourself with the door closed.”
Jett said for employees to please stay home if they are sick.
“The only way we have a chance of keeping our students in-person long term is to follow the Safe at School guidance document,” he said.
Jett said the Perry County School district will continue to work with the local health department to make informed decisions related to the safety and well-being of students and staff, which is always their top priority.
