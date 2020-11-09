Today, Nov. 9, Perry County School District Superintendent Jonathan Jett released an online statement informing parents and the community that all schools in the Perry County school district will temporarily cancel all classes until Nov. 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
"Over the last few weeks, we have attempted to find ways to bring students back in-person. Unfortunately, with the increase in cases this is not possible at this time," said Jett. In an effort to have as many in-person days as possible this school year, Jett said the district will implement the following plan beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. School, including NTI/virtual instruction, will be cancelled until Nov. 30.
"This will allow us to add 11 days of in-person instruction to the end of our school calendar which will make the last day for our students May 14," said Jett. "We may also choose to cancel school for an additional 10 days at some point to add an additional 10 days of in-person instruction at the end of school. This would provide our students with an additional 21 days of in-person and the school year still end prior to June," he said.
The district plans to begin offering Saturday School for struggling students beginning in January, said Jett. Additionally, he said, Summer School will begin immediately following the end of the school year for any struggling students and anyone failing to meet exit criteria. The district will continue to provide meals to students throughout the school closure.
For any questions or concerns, contact Jett at jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us.
