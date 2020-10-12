Today, Oct. 12, in an online statement, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced that due to an increase of positive cases throughout the county, the district will be returning to virtual instruction until further notice.
“As I have communicated many times over the last few months, the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic is ever changing, and our response must be as well,” said Jett. “As you are aware, we have one school that is currently doing all virtual learning this week because of multiple positive cases involving school personnel. Additionally, over the weekend several other staff members tested positive or were quarantined. Throughout the day today, we have numerous other quarantines due to contact tracing,” said Jett.
Jett said it remains the primary focus of the Perry County School district during these challenging times, to protect the safety and well-being of students and staff, so he feels that a return to virtual learning is the best option at this time.
“I know the importance of in person learning, but unfortunately we are seeing an increase in positive cases throughout the county,” said Jett. He continued, “I feel that the responsible thing to do is continue with virtual/NTI instruction until we see a decline in these positive cases.”
Beginning Oct. 12, the Perry County Schools will return to virtual learning for all students until further notice.
