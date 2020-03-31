Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky has launched the organization’s COVID-19 testing drive-through service at its Hazard location.
Those being tested include the following:
• Any essential employee (delivery drivers, food servers, retail employees, healthcare employees) who has had possible exposure to COVID-19 and/or has fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Any individual who provides care to an individual who has a chronic health condition and has had possible exposure in the community and fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Anyone 60 and over with possible exposure or with fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
For more information, call, (606) 439-1300.
