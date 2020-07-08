Today, July 8, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases in Perry County, as well as the second COVID-19 related death in the area.
The newly confirmed cases include a 49-year-old male, a 70-year-old male and a pediatric case (under 18 years of age) all from Perry County. The death, said KRDHD health officials, is the second COVID-19 related death in their service area.
“The death is the 74-year-old female from Perry County. We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones during this time of loss,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”
This brings the number of confirmed cases in Perry County to 76 (55 recovered, one probable and two deceased).
