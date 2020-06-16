Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have confirmed several new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend within the KRDHD service area.
KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said that over the weekend, an additional 13 cases have been confirmed in Perry County. Seven of these individuals were male and six were female. The ages, he said, ranged from the youngest case being a 28 year old female to a 77 year old female. Additionally, Lockard said that eight new cases were confirmed in Letcher County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the KRDHD service area to 62, with 36 of the cases being in Perry County.
Multiple cases from the newly confirmed individuals were linked to the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church in Perry County. If anyone attended this church recently, they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms, said KRDHD officials. Symptoms include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact your local healthcare provider and ask about testing options in your area.
“In evidence of the spike over the weekend, COVID-19 is not over,” said Lockard. “Please remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.”
