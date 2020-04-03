On Friday, April 3, a third positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Perry County.
Kentucky River District Health Department Public Director Scott Lockard announced that the newest confirmed case in Perry County was a 37 year-old female. This is the third confirmed case in Perry County, and the fourth positive confirmed case within the KRDHD service area.
Lockard said this is just the beginning for the spread of the virus, and he urged people to stay healthy at home. Social distancing, avoiding large groups and practicing good hygiene are vital at this time, said Lockard. For more information and daily updates, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
