Today, Sept. 14, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that they have confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 linked to a restaurant in Perry County.
The confirmed positive cases, said KRDHD officials, are employees at the Hazard Applebee's location. Additional details about the positive cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws, said the KRDHD.
KRDHD officials, along with their Epidemiology team, are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with these individuals. The management at Applebee's is fully cooperating with the health department to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers, said KRDHD.
If anyone visited this specific restaurant between Saturday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 12, they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Healthcare officials ask people to please monitor their symptoms and if they do develop a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, please call their primary care provider.
