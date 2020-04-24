On April 24th Kentucky River District Health Department officials have confirmed three additional positive cases of COVID-19 within the 7 counties that the KRDHD serves.
All three cases are from Perry County, and are recovering at home, said officials. The new cases include a 29-year-old female, a 34-year-old female and a 58-year-old male.
KRDHD officials said they expect to see additional cases as more testing becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.