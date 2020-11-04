Today, Nov. 4, healthcare officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department announced that individuals at two businesses in Perry County have tested positive for COVID 19.
According to the KRDHD, COVID-19 positive individuals were confirmed at the Lowe's store in Hazard (on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27) and at the Hazard Wal-Mart (on Oct. 27, Oct. 28, and Oct.29). If you visited either of these businesses on the dates listed you may have been exposed. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop, please contact your medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.
"We are seeing an increased number of cases in the Kentucky River District region," said KRDHD officials. Representatives of the KRDHD ask that people please wear face coverings whenever they are in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home if you are ill unless going to see a medical provider.
